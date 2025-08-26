Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla to assess compensation for the National Law University (NLU) hostel building that became unsafe after being buried under debris from a highway collapse in September 2021.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed the order while hearing the Court on its own motion vs State of H P & others (CWPIL No. 35 of 2021).

The court observed that minutes of a meeting held on July 2, 2025, between officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and NLU revealed that the authorities were shifting responsibility for the damage.

It was undisputed, the court observed, that the partially constructed hostel had been buried under debris following the collapse of the highway on September 13, 2021, and had since become unfit for use.

The NHAI argued that it had no policy or guidelines for compensating structures located outside its jurisdiction, claiming that the land in question was beyond the highway's "right of way" and therefore beyond its authority to construct a retaining wall.

However, the court pointed out that a State Government notification dated June 8, 2020, provides for compensation to landowners whose land or buildings are affected beyond the right of way, with the Deputy Commissioner empowered to head the compensation committee.

"In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, should look into the issue and assess the compensation to be paid to the National Law University for the damage caused to the Hostel Building," the bench ordered.

The court also directed the State Government to take effective steps to convene the meeting, assess damages, and, if required, make payments from the State Disaster Management Fund.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

