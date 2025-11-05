Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government is set to establish an Integrated Aqua Park at Nadaun in Hamirpur district with an investment of Rs 25 crore.

Suitable land for the project has already been identified, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared by ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar. The upcoming Aqua Park will serve as a hub for employment generation, self-employment and livelihood creation, transforming the fisheries sector into a profitable and sustainable enterprise.

It will act as a centre for the dissemination of modern freshwater aquaculture technologies to the grassroots level, empowering youth and farmers through diverse aquaculture and allied ventures such as fish seed production, fish feed formulation, value addition, and marketing.

By ensuring the availability of high-quality fish feed, the Aqua Park will help increase fish production and enhance the profitability of local farmers. It will also feature demonstration units for fish feed formulation and advanced aquaculture practices, providing practical training to unemployed youth and promoting self-employment in the sector.

As per the proposal, the park will focus on producing superior-quality seed of Indian Major Carps (Rohu - Jayanti Rohu, Catla - Amrit Catla, Mrigal), Exotic Carps (Hungarian and Amur strains), Minor Carps (Kulwans), Catfishes (Pangasius, Murrels), and Ornamental Fishes (Gold Fish, Koi Carp, Guppy, Molly).

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the Aqua Park will include modern hatchery facilities for carps and catfishes, nursery and rearing units, broodstock raising facilities, high-end aquaculture systems such as Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture System (RAS), a feed mill, ornamental fish rearing units, a public aquarium, an aqua shop with marketing and incubation facilities, an administrative-cum-laboratory and training complex, a quarantine and wet laboratory, an effluent treatment plant, and other essential amenities.

Speaking on this, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Strengthening the rural economy remains a key priority for the State Government, and the fisheries sector can play a pivotal role in enhancing farmers' income. The department has been directed to adopt and promote modern aquaculture practices among farmers to ensure they receive remunerative returns for their hard work." (ANI)

