Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, Jairam Thakur, accused the Congress-led government in the state of framing false cases against the elected representatives and working in the spirit of revenge.

"False cases are being filed against many elected representatives. Instructions have been given to demolish (Inder Dutt) Lakhanpal's (disqualified Congress MLA) house and even the road to Hoshiyar Singh's (independent MLA) house has been closed. Apart from this, cases are also being framed against other leaders, which is unfortunate," he said.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission's Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest by ED.

Thakur said that he never worked out of 'political malice' when he held the office of the Chief Minister while alleging that the Congress-led government was working with revenge.

He further said that the Chief Minister is 'not able to handle' his MLAs and is blaming it on the BJP.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Six MLAs voted for Rajya Sabha in the interest of Himachal and now they are being called back by luring them. Government ministers are calling him and saying that they are removing Sukhu from the post of CM after the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders are no longer even ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The state president of Congress has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections and has said that elections cannot be won with MP funds. The Congress President is angry with his government and now it seems that he has been convinced. This has been going on in the state for the last 15 months, Thakur claimed.

On Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest, Jairam Thakur said that the party, which was started against corruption, had all its leaders jailed in corruption cases. Kejriwal was summoned nine times by the ED but he did not appear and was arrested last evening, he said.

He alleged that Kejriwal used to call himself an example of honesty but while in government, he had committed a liquor scam worth Rs 100 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the three independent legislators who resigned from the state assembly will join the BJP and will be given tickets for the By-election in the state.

The MLAs include KL Thakur from Nalagarh, Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and Ashish Sharma from the Hamirpur assembly seat. There are reports that these MLAS will be joining the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)