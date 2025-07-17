Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday expressed grave concern over the extensive damage to schools and colleges in the disaster-affected areas of the Mandi district, and directed officials to urgently restore and repair the damaged facilities.

He gave these directions while chairing a review meeting to assess the condition of affected schools and colleges.

The minister said that 219 schools in the district, affected by the recent calamity, have been made operational. "Efforts are underway to relocate schools with significant structural damage, such as large cracks, to nearby vacant government buildings, mahila mandals, or community halls," Thakur stated.

He instructed officials to expedite repair and restoration work on a priority basis to minimise disruptions to students' education.

Additionally, he emphasised identifying suitable temporary accommodations to ensure students can access schools without long commutes. Thakur stressed the need for regular physical monitoring by relevant departments to ensure high-quality and timely completion of restoration efforts.

The minister also urged the central government to promptly release Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds to support the reconstruction of educational institutions in the affected areas, prioritising schools with more 75 per cent damage.

He said that poor site selection, such as building schools near rivers and khuds, contributed to the damage. To prevent future risks, Thakur mandated that deputy directors be held accountable for selecting safe construction sites, away from rivers and rivulets.

During the meeting, he also reviewed the progress of various educational schemes including Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools, Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and discussed the pending recruitment of teachers. The minister directed officials to expedite the recruitment process to fill vacancies at the earliest. PTI/COR

