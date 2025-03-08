New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, to reconsider and relax the criteria fixed in the Urban Challenge Fund for city redevelopment.

Singh met Union Minister Khattar in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The Himachal Pradesh Minister requested that criteria be fixed on a 90:10 basis for the State, keeping in view its hilly terrain. He said that due to tough geographical conditions and a small population, the state's cities do not match the criteria fixed in the Urban Challenge Fund.

Vikramaditya Singh informed the Union Minister that the State has launched "one state one portal: citizensewa" under the National Urban Digital Mission. He demanded Rs 70 crore for the successful implementation of the scheme for five years. He added that the funds allocated by the state government for its implementation from its own resources will be exhausted by March 2025.

The Himachal Minister also demanded Rs 3.28 crore for clearing liabilities under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

He also requested for sanctioning special funds for the construction of parking and Urban infrastructure development for Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister Manohar Khattar assured him of all possible assistance to the State.

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2025-2026 in the Parliament, said that the Government will set up an Urban Challenge Fund of ` 1 lakh crore to implement the proposals for 'Cities as Growth Hubs', 'Creative Redevelopment of Cities' and 'Water and Sanitation' announced in the July Budget.

She further added this fund will finance up to 25 per cent of the cost of bankable projects with a stipulation that at least 50 per cent of the cost is funded from bonds, bank loans, and PPPs.

The Budget has proposed that a National Geospatial Mission will be started to develop foundational geospatial infrastructure and data. Using PM Gati Shakti, this Mission will facilitate modernization of land records, urban planning, and design of infrastructure projects. (ANI)

