Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under one of its deadliest monsoon seasons, with the death toll climbing to 424 since June 20.

Of these, 242 people lost their lives in rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, drowning and lightning, while 182 others were killed in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said in its latest cumulative report issued on Thursday.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The SDMA said that incessant rainfall has caused massive disruption to public utilities and infrastructure. As of September 18 evening, 604 roads, including two national highways, remain blocked, while 228 power transformers and 221 water supply schemes are out of service across the state.

District-wise, Mandi has suffered the highest casualties with 42 deaths in rain-related incidents and 24 in road accidents. Kangra recorded 35 rain-related deaths and 22 road accident fatalities, while Chamba reported 28 deaths due to natural calamities and 22 in road mishaps. Shimla also bore a heavy brunt with 23 monsoon-related deaths and 24 accident victims.

Also Read | Jhansi: Pink Toilets Built as Part of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' Prioritising Women's Safety and Cleanliness in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The report revealed that rain-induced disasters included 52 fatalities in landslides, 40 by drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 11 in flash floods, and 19 due to electrocution or other causes. Fatal incidents were spread across the state's hill districts, with Kullu and Kinnaur registering some of the worst landslide and flash flood losses.

The infrastructure toll has been severe. Kullu alone reported more than 200 blocked roads, cutting off key stretches such as NH-03 (Manali-Atal Tunnel) and NH-305 (Anni-Jalori). Mandi district accounted for 198 road closures, along with 143 disrupted power transformers and 126 defunct water supply schemes, leaving thousands without basic services.

"The state remains in crisis mode. Restoration of road connectivity, electricity and water supply are our immediate priorities, even as we continue search, rescue and relief operations," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The cumulative report also highlighted extensive losses to crops, horticulture, livestock and housing. Over 29,000 houses have been partially or fully damaged, and nearly 4.75 lakh poultry birds and 2,458 animals have perished. The estimated economic loss has crossed Rs 47,49 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)