Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The death toll in Himachal Pradesh during this year's monsoon season has climbed to 448, with 261 people losing their lives in rain-related incidents and 187 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

From June 20 to September 21, the state witnessed widespread destruction triggered by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning incidents, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other rain-related calamities.

District-wise data shows 53 people died in landslides, 41 in drowning incidents, 18 in cloudbursts, 11 in flash floods, and several others due to electrocution, snake bites, and falls from steep slopes.

Separately, the SDMA report highlighted that 187 people died in road accidents across the state during the same period. Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Solan, and Kinnaur reported the highest casualties in vehicular mishaps, reflecting the vulnerability of hilly terrain and heavy traffic during the monsoon.

Besides human lives, the state also reported massive financial losses. Damage to public and private property, crops, livestock, and infrastructure has been estimated at over ₹4,841.79 crore. Roads, power supply lines, water schemes, and schools have borne the brunt, with Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra districts recording the highest damages.

Officials said 496 people were injured and 47 remain missing during the season, while more than 29,000 livestock also perished. Thousands of houses were either fully or partially damaged, leaving several families displaced.

The SDMA has reiterated its appeal to citizens to remain cautious as sporadic rains continue in parts of the state and risks of landslides persist. Relief and restoration works are ongoing, with ex-gratia compensation being disbursed to affected families. (ANI)

