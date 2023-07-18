Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): One person died and at least five others were injured in a cylinder blast that took place at an eating joint named Himachali Rasoi in Shimla on Tuesday, said police.

"One person was killed and five others were injured in a cylinder blast today evening at a restaurant in Shimla. The enquiry and investigation is still on," said Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

He further informed that all injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

