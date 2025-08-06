A general view of flooded river Beas during the monsoon rain in Mandi. (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 199 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll from June 20 to August 6, 2025, has reached 199, with 108 fatalities caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. An additional 91 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

Also Read | 'Unfair, Unjustified', National Interest Top Priority: India's First Response to Donald Trump's Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchase.

The scale of infrastructural disruption is also alarming.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain till August 12, and the administration remains on high alert.

Also Read | How Will Donald Trump’s 50% Tariff Impact India’s Economy and IT Sector? Know Here.

As per the latest Public Utility Status Report (5 PM, August 6) by the State Emergency Operation Centre, 533 roads are blocked across the state, including National Highways NH-3, NH-5, NH-21, and NH-305.

Additionally, 635 power transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, and 266 water supply schemes have been disrupted, severely impacting public life.

Districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra are among the worst hit, with Mandi alone recording the highest number of rain-related deaths (23) and massive infrastructure damage. Rescue and restoration operations continue amid difficult terrain and ongoing rainfall.

The SDMA has also reported 304 injuries due to disaster-related incidents and confirmed 36 people still missing.

The estimated cumulative loss to public and private property stands at a staggering Rs 1,90,550.45 lakh (Rs 1905.5 crore), affecting roads, houses, agriculture, horticulture, power, and water sectors.

The citizens have been advised to avoid travel through vulnerable areas and stay updated through official channels.

The Himachal State Disaster Management Authority continues to reel under the impact of an unrelenting monsoon, with extensive damage to life and infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)