Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Despite the havoc caused by torrential rains across Himachal Pradesh and extensive damage to roads, a total of 1,73,74,204 apple boxes (20 kg each) reached various markets between June 27 and September 15, according to a release.

This marks a significant increase compared to 1,23,18,924 boxes during the same period last year. This has been made possible due to the continuous supervision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the relentless efforts of the Public Works Department (PWD), the release stated.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Full Disclosure of Data Retrieved in Probe.

As per the release, through Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd. (HPMC), procurement has crossed 55,000 metric tonnes, which is more than double compared to last year. To facilitate this, HPMC has set up 274 collection centres, where apple procurement is actively underway.

The damaged roads were either restored or temporarily reconnected in record time to ensure smooth transportation of apples. Even during peak damage, government machinery worked round the clock to facilitate apple growers.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda Issues Clarification on Pakistan Remarks, Says 'Wanted To Highlight Shared History, People-to-People Bonds'.

A government spokesperson informed that from the Shimla and Kinnaur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), 1,09,86,863 boxes were sold against 77,40,164 boxes last year. From Mandi APMC, 16,81,055 boxes were sold compared to 89,19,893 boxes last year. Solan APMC recorded sales of 24,90,835 boxes against 22,18,685 boxes, while Kullu APMC registered 20,88,374 boxes compared to 14,03,392 boxes in 2024.

The spokesperson added that the government is committed to ensuring smooth transportation and marketing of apples so that growers do not face any inconvenience.

In addition to ensuring smooth transportation of apples, the State Government has also extended benefits to orchardists under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the release added.

However, due to road blockages in several areas, trucks are still unable to reach some centres. Taking prompt action, the Chief Minister has directed the deployment of additional trucks to ensure timely lifting of apples.

Meanwhile, HPMC's fruit processing plants at Parala (Shimla), Parwanoo (Solan) and Jarol (Mandi) are operating at full capacity, processing nearly 400 tonnes of apples daily. Despite adverse weather conditions, the State Government is making every possible effort to support apple growers, ensuring that they do not miss out on any financial benefits.

CM Sukhu said, "The State Government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of apple growers and ensuring their well-being. We have introduced the Universal Carton to guarantee remunerative prices and to put an end to the exploitation of horticulturists." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)