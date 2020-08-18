Shimla, August 11 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh assembly will have a 12-day session next month, an official said here on Tuesday.

The ninth session of the thirteenth state assembly will be held from September 7 to 18, assembly Secretary Yash Paul Sharma said.

Issuing notification in this regard, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya earlier stated that the assembly session would begin on September seven at two pm.

In a press-note issued later, the assembly secretary said there would be a total of ten sittings in the next session.

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, meanwhile, urged all members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to participate in discussions of public interest in the session while following COVID guidelines.

