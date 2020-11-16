Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief as seven people lost their lives in a road accident in Shimla, on Monday.

According to an official statement, the accident took place near Mandi Municipality in Shimla. After the accident, the driver got injured and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle was carrying eight people including the driver.

Thakur said the officers of district administration had rushed to the accident site immediately and started the rescue operation.

He further said at this time of distress, the government stands with the affected families and would provide them with all possible help.

While offering condolences, the Chief Minister prayed to God for granting peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to help them bear with this irreparable loss. He also wished the speedy recovery to the injured. (ANI)

