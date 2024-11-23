Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his heartfelt congratulations to senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her emphatic victory in the Wayanad by-election on Saturday.

Sukhu said that Priyanka Gandhi's record-breaking win marks a "significant milestone" in her electoral journey and will further "strengthen the Congress party."

The CM also congratulated senior leaders and party workers for their success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, emphasizing their dedication and hard work.

After winning the Lok Sabha by-poll for Kerala's Wayanad seat, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi thanked voters for giving her "the honour to represent them."

"I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honour to represent them. It's a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there, their love for him and their trust in me. I feel it's a great honour and I will respect it fully," she told reporters.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad bypoll by 4,10,931 votes by defeating BJP candidate Navya Haridas and CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri. She won 6,22,338 votes, Sathyan Mokeri bagged 2,11,407 and Navya Haridas managed to win 1,09,939 votes.

The Wayanad seat fell vacant as Rahul Gandhi resigned from there after deciding to retain the UP's Rae Bareli constituency, as he had won both seats during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu, in response to a question, criticized the BJP for engaging in obstructionist rather than cooperative politics in Himachal Pradesh.

He stated, "The BJP evades addressing public concerns and avoids discussing their five-year performance. Instead, they divert attention to matters like toilet tax and samosas. The public deserves to know why the standards of education and healthcare declined during their regime."

He said that his government is committed to fulfilling its promises and leading Himachal Pradesh on the path of development. "The people elect a government for five years, and democracy is the voice of the people. However, BJP is creating hurdles in the state's progress," he added.

The Chief Minister remarked that the BJP is divided into five factions, each led by Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Jairam Thakur, Rajeev Bindal, and a group of former Congress members who joined the BJP, now referred to as the "East India Company."

He stated that the opposition is not engaging in policy-based criticism but is instead targeting him personally. "Despite their efforts, the current state government is steadfast in its commitment to advancing Himachal Pradesh on the path of development. Over the past two years, the government has strengthened the state's economy, which has become a source of concern for the opposition, he added.

Sukhu asked former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to explain why Himachal Pradesh fell to 21st place in qualitative education during the BJP's tenure. He further pointed out that the current government has made significant strides, such as increasing MGNREGA wages by Rs. 60 and reinstating the old pension scheme for government employees.

"I want to assure everyone that we will take firm and decisive steps, which will yield positive results. We are moving towards a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through Vyavstha Parivartan, the foundation for which has already been laid by the present government." (ANI)

