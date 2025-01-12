Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School to be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore on 125 kanal land in Amlehar of Nadaun Assembly Constituency. He directed the officers to prepare the primary wing of this school within a year, which will also have modern sports facilities.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is going to make big changes in the field of education in the coming time. He said that the state government is considering creating three separate directorates of education. "These directorates would be for pre-primary to class second, class third to twelfth and for undergraduate classes. The state government will take a decision on this matter in the coming time," he said.

He said that through Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School, the present government has started an immense change in the field of education. Construction work of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools has been started in 10 assembly constituencies in the state.

He said, "It is the vision of the state government to provide quality education to the children studying in government schools in rural areas. For this purpose, the state government is opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in a phased manner in every assembly constituency, where all the modern facilities will be available under one roof, so that students could face the challenges of life with confidence. I am personally looking after the construction of these schools."

The Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government opened 600 schools without making proper provision for staff. "Therefore, our government decided that these schools will not be opened until provision for adequate staff is made," he said.

He said that due to the policies of the previous BJP government, the quality of education had declined and Himachal Pradesh had reached 21st position in the country. He said that the state government has sanctioned 11,833 posts in the education department in the last two years. As many as 3,196 TGT, JBT and C&V teachers have been appointed and the process of filling other posts is underway through the State Selection Commission.

He said that the state government is recruiting 6,297 Early Childhood Care Education Tutors, 5,291 TGT, Shastri and JBT as well as 245 Special Educators.

CM Sukhu said, "The state government is strengthening the rural economy. For this, the state government has started procurement of cow milk at the rate of Rs. 45 and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs. 55 per litre."

He said that maize produced through natural farming is being purchased at the rate of Rs. 30 and wheat at the rate of Rs. 40 per kilogram. "The state government has procured 4000 metric tonnes of natural maize. Apart from this, by making a historic hike of Rs. 60, MNREGA wages have been increased from Rs. 240 to Rs. 300," he further said.

He said that in the coming time, more developmental steps will be taken to strengthen the rural economy.

The Chief Minister said, "The present state government is trying to provide quality facilities to the people of the state. Along with education, health facilities are also being improved on a large scale. World class health care technology is being set up in IGMC Shimla, Tanda, Hamirpur, Nerchowk Medical Colleges of Himachal Pradesh and AIMSS Chamiana, so that the people of the state could get better health facilities and their valuable time and money is saved."

He announced construction of new building for Amlehar Gram Panchayat.

Congress leader Subhash Dadhwalia, Director of Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma, SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur and Additional District Magistrate Hamirpur Rahul Chauhan along with representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

