Today, April 23, the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared at 8 PM. Lottery enthusiasts who bought tickets for the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, etc. Watch Dear Pelican Wednesday's weekly lottery results below. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Cupid Wednesday Lottery Result of April 23 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)