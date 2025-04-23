As Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians clash with each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the two captains of the side, Hardik Pandya and Pat Cummins came to the toss wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack that took place on April 22. Both the captains also condemned the attack and stood in solidarity with the families of the victims. Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins Wear Black Armbands At Toss

🚨 Toss 🚨 @mipaltan elected to field against @SunRisers. #MI captain Hardik Pandya and #SRH captain Pat Cummins condemn the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack and pay homage to the victims. #TATAIPL | #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/qfgPeWpmIF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2025

