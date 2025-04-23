A bizarre incident was spotted during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Deepak Chahar was bowling to Ishan Kishan when the ball slightly left Kishan on the legside and it seemed like it brushed off his bat. Although, no one else appealed, Deepak did and the umpire raised his fingers. Ishan walked immediately while smiling sheepishly. Later, replays showed there was no spike on UltraEdge when the ball passed the bat. Fans were shocked and the video went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins Wear Black Armbands At Toss Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match; Condemns Terror Attack at Pahalgam (Video Inside).

Ishan Kishan Walks-Off Without Reviewing

Fairplay or facepalm? 🤯 Ishan Kishan walks... but UltraEdge says 'not out!' What just happened?! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/sDBWQG63Cl #IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/bQa3cVY1vG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2025

