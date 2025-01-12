Noida, January 12: In an unfortunate event, a 23-year-old student from Amity University lost his life after falling from the seventh floor of a condominium in Sector 99, where he had joined classmates for a party on Saturday. Five other students who were present at the flat rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to a report by Times of India, The deceased, Tapas, was a 23-year-old LLB student from Ghaziabad. He was at a flat in Supreme Towers, Sector 99, with two of his classmates when the tragic incident occurred. While no suicide note was found, Tapas’s family filed a complaint accusing one of his classmates, who was present at the scene, of harassing him. As a result, the classmate has been booked under BNS Section 108 for abetment of suicide. Noida Shocker: 2 Men Die of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Leaving 'Chhole' on Burning Stove Overnight for Cooking in Basai Village.

The family suspects that Tapas's friends may be involved, and all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated. Authorities are questioning individuals who were present at the party, and CCTV footage from the tower will also be examined. Police believe that Tapas was likely upset after the woman stopped communicating with him. Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man With Physical Disability Beaten to Death in Cholas, Probe Underway.

The rear section of the residential tower, where Tapas's body was found around 4:30 pm, was still under construction, according to the police. Scaffoldings were erected in that area, and residents were not allowed access. Neha Bisht, a resident on the 6th floor, mentioned she had encountered Tapas in the elevator earlier that day. "The ongoing construction in the tower makes it strange that the body was discovered in a restricted area," she said. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the report is awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

