Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday held a protest outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate here against notices to party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case.

As part of its nationwide demonstration, the protesters here were led by state Congress president Pratibha Singh.

Pratibha Singh opposed the ED's summons to the Gandhis, terming it a “political conspiracy” by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The Mandi MP said that by “misusing” investigative agencies, the BJP violated the dignity of democracy and people would never forgive them for it.

In Hamirpur, Congress workers burnt an effigy of PM Modi at Gandhi Chowk.

Led by their district President Rajendra Zar, they also raised slogans. Congress MLA from Badsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal was also present on this occasion.

Zar alleged that the BJP is resorting to “unfair means” and if this continues, his party would be compelled to hit roads all over the country.

He said Rahul Gandhi is one of the most respected leaders of the party and has committed no crime, for which he is being questioned by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently lodged a money-laundering case in connection with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal and summoned party president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for questioning.

The Congress hit the roads as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in New Delhi for questioning on Monday.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The questioning of the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the share holding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

