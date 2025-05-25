Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Atul Verma, has recommended the suspension of Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi on the grounds of misconduct, insubordination, and dereliction of duty.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh government, the DGP wrote, "In a press conference held by SP Shimla on May 24, the SP made unsubstantiated and inappropriate allegations against the Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh as well as a Constitutional Authority in the State."

"He also made unverified and potentially prejudicial statements regarding the National Security Guards, Government of India, in connection with a matter that is currently under active investigation," wrote the DGP.

The DGP said that these actions have the potential to strain or embarrass the relationship between the Central Government and the State Government.

Additionally, the DGP sent a video recording of the aforementioned press conference is enclosed in a pen drive for perusal and record.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi--who was heading the initial Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the suspicious death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi levelled serious allegations against Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Atul Verma, accusing him of interference in the investigation, abuse of authority, and obstruction of justice.

Speaking to the media, SP Gandhi alleged that the DGP's office not only attempted to derail the investigation but also sought to manipulate judicial proceedings through false affidavits.

"I was harassed for taking action," said Gandhi, claiming that he and his team were repeatedly pressured whenever they attempted to act against wrongdoing.

"The DGP's office is directly under scrutiny in several FIRs registered by the Shimla Police. The moment we tried to move against powerful elements, the efforts to suppress the investigation intensified," SP Gandhi said.

The Superintendent of Police asserted that despite these hurdles, his team had unearthed critical forensic evidence in the Vimal Negi case, including a pen drive that had been tampered with.

"Key digital evidence was formatted, but we managed to retrieve it and present it before the Hon'ble High Court. The SIT, which was constituted under the DGP's direction, failed to perform its duties," he said.

Gandhi made a scathing observation alleging that the DGP was putting pressure, and also assured justice to the family of the deceased engineer, and also sought Protection from the judiciary.

"This is not a personal battle. I am committed to ensuring justice for Vimal Negi's family and to protecting the integrity of the investigations conducted by my team," the SP said.

He added that the SP-led investigation had to withstand resistance from within the force.

Gandhi has submitted a formal leave application to protect himself and his team from further harassment. He has also moved the court to ensure that the evidence collected by his team is preserved after the case is transferred to the CBI.

In a heartfelt appeal, he said that he will fight for justice even if he has to rein in the same.

"Even if I have to resign from my position, I will not compromise with the truth. I have no personal motive or vendetta. My only loyalty is to the Constitution, to justice, and to the family of Vimal Negi. They deserve answers, not political shielding of powerful wrongdoers," he added.

"This is not just about Vimal Negi. This is about whether the rule of law will prevail in Himachal Pradesh," Gandhi said. (ANI)

