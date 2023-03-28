Shimla, March 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri sustained head injury after he slipped near his residence in Shimla while taking a stroll on Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to IGMC Shimla and is under treatment, officials said.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: All MLS Clubs to Fund Argentina Superstar’s Transfer to USA, Says Report.

Doctors said Agnihotri is fine and his city scan has been done.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the IGMC to see Agnihotri and wished him speedy recovery.

Also Read | Twitter Changes to Benefit ‘blue Check’ Accounts Only.

Later in a social media post, Agnihotri said he is fine and thanked all the people for their concerns and wishes.

Mukesh Agnihotri, a five time MLA from Haroli assembly constituency in Una districts is the first deputy chief minister of Himachal and holds portfolios of Transport, Jal Shakti and Language, art and culture departments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)