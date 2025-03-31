Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A landslide incident occurred on Sunday in Manikaran when a massive tree, along with soil and debris from a nearby hill, fell on the road in front of the Manikaran Gurdwara, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries, as per the Shimla Police.

The incident also caused significant damage to vehicles that were parked along the road.

Upon receiving emergency calls, a team from the Police Station Manikaran quickly responded to the scene for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities found that six people, including three women, lost their lives when the tree and debris fell onto the road. Six other individuals sustained injuries, three of whom were male and three female. These injured victims were promptly transported to the CHC Jari hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Reena, a resident of Manikaran, District Kullu, Himachal Pradesh; Barshini, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Bangalore and Sameer Gurung, a resident of Nepali origin. Two individuals, one female and one male, whose identities remain unknown at this time.

The injured persons include Ramesh Babu, 53, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Bangalore; Pallavi Ramesh, 49, wife of Ramesh Babu; and Bhargav, 24, son of Ramesh Babu. Others injured are identified as Tumpa Acharya, 40, a resident of L.K. Path, Assam; and Parachi, 23, a resident of Sector 14, Hisar, Haryana.

Speaking to ANI, Tehsildar, Kullu, Harichand Yadav, said, "This incident took place near Manikaran Gurudwara where a tree uprooted... 6 people have died in this incident...7 people are injured who have been given Rs 10,000 ex-gratia...the family of the deceased have been given Rs 25,000 ex-gratia..."

Authorities are continuing to assess the damage and offer support to the affected families. The situation has also prompted local officials to review safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

