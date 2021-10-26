Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): A total of 252 new COVID-19 cases and one death was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

According to the state's health department, Himachal Pradesh has logged 2,22,890 COVID-19 cases till date. Of these, 1,657 are active cases.

Also Read | AY.4: COVID-19 Delta Variant Sub-Lineage Cases Raises Concern in India, Says NCDC Report.

With 90 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 2,17,495.

The death toll in the state is at 3,721. Of these deaths, Mucormycosis had been detected in 11 cases -- five in Kanga, two in Shimla, three in Hamirpur and one in Solan.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 18,762 recoveries and 443 deaths on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)