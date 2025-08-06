Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 194 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1,85,251.98 lakh during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 5 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The report, "Cumulative Statement Showing Damage During Monsoon Season-2025," details the significant human and property losses across the state.

According to the SDMA report, a total of 108 deaths were directly related to rain-triggered incidents.

The SDMA report said that there were 6 deaths due to landslides, nine deaths from flash floods, 17 deaths from cloudbursts, 20 deaths from drowning, 1 death due to fire, 11 deaths due to snake bites, seven deaths due to electrocution, 37 deaths due to other causes.

The total death toll also includes 86 fatalities from road accidents across the state during the same period. The highest number of road accident deaths was reported in Mandi (19) and Shimla (12).

In addition to the human lives lost, the report highlights the extensive damage to public and private property. The total loss to private property is estimated at Rs 97,129.91 lakh, while public property damage is at Rs 63,341.15 lakh. The report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) also notes significant damage to houses, with 194 fully damaged and 301 partially damaged.

Meanwhile, an evening public utility report from the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) indicated that 446 roads, 360 DTRs (Distribution Transformers), and 257 water supply schemes are currently disrupted. The report states that three national highways (NH-305, NH-003 & NH-05) are also blocked.

The report provides a district-wise breakdown of the disruptions, with the largest numbers reported in Mandi and Kullu.

Mandi district has 122 roads blocked due to heavy rain, followed by Kullu with 89 roads blocked for the same reason. The reason for road blockage in most districts is heavy rain. Mandi district has the highest number of disrupted DTRs with a total of 286, all due to heavy rain. Kangra district has 120 disrupted water supply schemes, while Mandi district has 95. The reason for the disruption in both districts is heavy rain.

The document is a status report of public utilities disrupted due to rainfall and snowfall during the last 24 hours, compiled by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The SDMA report is a collaborative effort by the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, Government of Himachal Pradesh, with data compiled from various districts. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) can be reached 24/7 on their helpline number 1070 for assistance. (ANI)

