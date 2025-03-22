Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A meeting on "Cyber Swachhta Ver.01" was held on Saturday at Police Headquarters here.

According to an official release from the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, the "Cyber Swachhta Ver.01" is a pilot project to identify, trace and eliminate the cyber perpetrators from Himachal Pradesh. In the first stage of this project, the action plan for two districts - Bilaspur and Baddi was planned and discussed along with all facts and figures. During the meeting, the prevailing cyber trends in these districts were also discussed.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas 2025: State's Rich Culture, Knowledge and Art Enhanced Prestige of India, Says Rahul Gandhi.

This project will help Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in establishing better cyber coordination and improving cyber investigation skills in cybercrimes. It's a proactive initiative of the State Cybercrime Unit to make Himachal Pradesh a safe and secure cyberspace for its citizens, the release stated.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Atul Verma, DGP of Himachal Pradesh and was attended by AK Yadav, IPS, ADGP; Mohit Chawla, IPS, DIG-Cyber Crime; Rohit Malpani, IPS, CO, 1st HPAP Bn. Junga; Geetanjli Thakur, HPS, ANC PHQ and other officials of cybercrime Cy Station.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla Never Came out of Room During 6-Day Vacation in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol, Says Hotel Purnima Operator (Watch Video).

AK Yadav, who has recently returned from Central deputation have shared his experiences of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (i4C) of Government of India (Ministry of Home Affairs), with the DGP of Himachal Pradesh and other officers of state cybercrime unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)