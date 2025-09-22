Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters organised a Drug Abuse Awareness Campaign at Himachal Pradesh University on Monday.

According to a release from the office of the Director General of Police, during the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between HP Police and HPU.

As per the statement, the MoU aims to foster collaboration in technology, research, and capacity building. It focuses on cybersecurity, cyber forensics, AI-based crime analysis, traffic & patrol management, and the development of citizen-centric applications. Additionally, it aims to enhance evidence-based policing and provide students with valuable practical experience.

The Awareness Campaign was led by DGP Ashok Tiwari, who urged students to act as the "eyes and ears" of society, remain vigilant, and report suspicious activities. He also educated them on cybercrime, guiding them on how to stay safe online and seek timely help.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Geetanjali encouraged students to freely approach the police with their concerns, assuring them of accessibility and support. The Law Officer emphasised the judiciary's role in protecting victims with dignity and dealing strictly with drug peddlers.

As per the release, the programme concluded with an interactive session where DGP Tiwari patiently answered student queries, reinforcing the importance of vigilance, responsibility, and mutual support.

By combining the MoU signing with the Awareness Campaign, the initiative not only strengthened youth-police trust but also laid the foundation for sustained academic-law enforcement collaboration to combat drug abuse, cyber threats, and modern policing challenges in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had approved the engagement of over 2,600 youth in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), including 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and 1,000 T-Mates, to further strengthen electricity services across the state.

According to a release, this is the first time in the recent history of the government-owned company that such a large number of job recruitments will take place in HPSEBL.

A Government Spokesperson informed that this decision has been taken to address the shortage of field staff and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers. At present, there are 4,009 sanctioned posts of T-Mates, out of which 3,049 are vacant, adversely affecting operations and delivery of services. (ANI)

