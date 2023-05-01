Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh said on Monday, stated about the convictions given by the courts in seven different cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

As per the police, imprisonments have been imposed in six cases, while in one case only a fine has been imposed.

The punishment imposed in the six cases are; 12 years sentence with Rs 1 lakh fine, 10 years sentence with Rs 1 lakh fine, 5 years sentence with Rs 25,000 fine, 18 months sentence with Rs 18,000 fine, 2 years sentence with Rs 20,000 fine and 2 years sentence with Rs 20,000 fine, respectively.

In one case where the sentence has been given by the court, a fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed.

NDPS Act prohibits people from production, manufacturing, cultivation, possession, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, and consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance. (ANI)

