Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a Solan-based man for allegedly carrying 2.60 grams of Heroin with him.

The police informed that they have arrested the man, identified as Bhupender of Solan's Arki, and have registered a case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act under the police station limits of New Shimla.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Shimla Police searched at different places in a drug case and recovered it from two different locations.

It recovered 1.65 gms of Heroin from the possession of two persons namely Sagar and Jatin from Shimla, and registered a case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Dhalli Police Station.

In another incident, Shimla Police also recovered 27.85 gms of Heroin from one Ashok Kumar of Haryana's Ladwa and booked him under section 21 of the NDPS Act in Theog police station. (ANI)

