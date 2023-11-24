Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) After a dry spell in Himachal Pradesh, rain and snowfall at isolated places are likely in the state for five days from November 26, according to the weather department.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places in mid hills and light rainfall and snowfall at isolated places in higher hills of Himachal are likely from November 26 to 30 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest West India from November 26, the local meteorological station said on Friday.

Also, another fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from November 30, it said.

The Met Office also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on November 27.

The state received 38.2 mm of rain during the post-monsoon session from October 1 to November 24 against normal rainfall of 39.3 mm, a deficit of three per cent.

Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Sirmaur received 61, 54 and 14 percent deficit rains respectively.

The maximum day temperatures stayed two to six degrees above normal and Una was hottest with a high of 27.8 degrees while Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded maximum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures remained marginally below normal and Sambo was coldest in the state with a low of minus 1 degree C. PTI/BPL

