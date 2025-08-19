Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): A portion of the road near the Bhoothnath bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district was damaged on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and the rising water level in the Beas river.

In view of the continuous downpour, landslides, and blocked roads, all educational institutions in Kullu district were ordered to remain closed on Tuesday, as per an official directive issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Torul S. Raveesh under Sections 30 and 34(m) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, stated that the closure was necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff amid worsening weather conditions.

"Whereas, reports have also been received from the Sub-Divisional Officers (C) Kullu and Banjar regarding incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in their respective jurisdictions, resulting in blockage of roads, washing away of footbridges, and other damages; and whereas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a Yellow Alert for 19th August 2025 for District Kullu," the order noted.

It further stated that all educational institutions, including Schools, DIET, Anganwadi Centres, Colleges, ITIs, Polytechnics, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (both government and private) in Sub-Division Kullu and Banjar, shall remain closed on August 19.

Authorities have been instructed to take adequate measures to ensure the well-being of students and staff during this period of adverse weather.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rains has gone up to 268 since June 20. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 140 fatalities were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, while 128 people died in road accidents triggered during the season.

The official report reveals that 336 people have been injured and 37 remain missing. The cumulative losses have been pegged at over Rs 2,19,400 lakh (Rs 2,194 crore), encompassing damages to roads, water schemes, power lines, crops, houses, and livestock.

As of August 18, more than 27,385 houses have been reported damaged - 293 fully and 311 partially, while over 2,274 cow sheds, shops, and other structures were destroyed. A total of 1,193 cattle heads and 25,755 poultry birds have also perished. (ANI)

