Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was presented awards by the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance) Gokul Butail here on Wednesday received for Himachal Pradesh in recognizing its leading position among all the State in achieving the highest Aadhaar enrolment rate for children and fostering technical expertise for the widespread adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication.

These awards were received by Director, Department of Digital Technologies and Governance Dr Nipun Jindal during the "Aadhaar Samvaad" event organized by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in New Delhi recently.

The Chief Minister said that this national recognition underscores Himachal Pradesh's steadfast commitment to ensuring universal Aadhaar coverage, with a strong emphasis on its youngest population. The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone through a comprehensive and innovative strategy.

This national recognition not only highlights Himachal Pradesh's steadfast commitment to achieving universal Aadhaar coverage, with a strong emphasis on its child population, but also celebrates its exceptional achievement in enrolling the youngest demographic. The State has attained an impressive Aadhaar coverage of 64 percent among children below the age of 5 years, which is the highest in the entire nation.

Sukhu said that the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance organized special Aadhaar enrolment camps across schools statewide, ensuring maximum outreach to school-going children. Robust and proactive coordination with district administrations and educational institutions facilitated these drives. Complementary awareness campaigns educated communities about the benefits of child Aadhaar enrolment, supported by dedicated on-ground teams assisting citizens with the process.

The Chief Minister appreciated the outstanding performance of the department and directed to further enhance citizen convenience by making more services accessible online through the effective use of Digital Technology. This directive reflects the State's commitment to leveraging its digital infrastructure for the betterment of its citizens.

Sukhu said that this national accolade is a testament to the vision, dedication, and effective implementation strategies of the Himachal Pradesh government and the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. "The State's innovative approach, particularly the integration of Aadhaar enrolment at birth, serves as a commendable model for other states striving for universal Aadhaar coverage. Himachal Pradesh has not only achieved a remarkable milestone in child Aadhaar enrolment but has also reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging digital technology to improve the lives of all its residents from their very first moments," he said.

Gokul Butail said that a key element of this success has been the proactive integration of Aadhaar enrolment at the point of birth.

"Through a strategic initiative, every delivery point in the health department across Himachal Pradesh has been meticulously linked with a designated, nearby Aadhaar operator. These operators regularly visit the institutions, providing a seamless and convenient opportunity for parents to register their newborn babies for Aadhaar immediately after birth, within the healthcare facility itself. This eliminates logistical barriers and has significantly boosted enrolment rates by capturing children at their earliest stage," he said.

Butail also presented the annual report card for 2024-25 prepared by the Department Digital Technologies and Government Department to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the department for bringing about digital revolution and especially initiatives like Himparivar which is massively improving the welfare and social scenario in the state.

Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakash Kanwar, Secretary Digital Technologies and Governance Rakhil Kahlon, Director of Department of Digital Technologies and Governance Dr Nipun Jindal, Additional Director Rajeev Sharma and Joint Director Anil Semwal were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

