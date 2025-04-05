Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Grappling with a deepening financial crisis, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh has approved a bus fare hike and reclaimed key hydropower projects from central PSUs.

The Cabinet has approved a hike in the minimum fare for bus travel across the state. The fare has been doubled from Rs 5 to Rs 10, citing the mounting losses incurred by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

The government defended the move as essential to keep the "public transport system afloat."

The decision is expected to evoke strong reactions from the public, but the government maintains that it is a necessary step under the current fiscal stress.

Simultaneously, the Cabinet also approved the takeover of four major hydroelectric power projects from the central public sector company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL).

These projects that the government is going to take over include, Sunni Project (382 MW), Luhri Stage-I (210 MW), Dhaulasidh Project (66 MW) and Dugar Project (500 MW)

Additionally, the state government will reclaim the 180 MW Baira Suil Hydro Project in Chamba from NHPC, which has completed its 40-year agreement period.

The Sukhu government has been critical of the previous BJP administration for allegedly compromising Himachal's interests by allocating these projects to central PSUs without securing adequate benefits for the state. The move to take back control is being seen as part of the current government's push to reclaim economic rights and strengthen state revenue through better management of its resources.

While briefing the media on the cabinet decisions, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Industries Minister, said that the people of the state would understand the decisions of the state government.

"People will understand the tough decisions in tough times. We are not running away from our responsibilities. Whether it's strengthening transport or reclaiming our hydropower rights, the focus is on long-term sustainability for Himachal," he said.

The dual decisions, increasing bus fares and reclaiming hydropower projects, reflect the state's urgent need to improve its financial health while also asserting more control over local natural resources. (ANI)

