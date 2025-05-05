Shimla, May 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association (HPUTWA) and Non-Teaching Staff Association on Monday jointly staged a protest outside the premises of the vice-chancellor's office against the delay in disbursement of salaries.

As a part of the protest, the teachers also boycott the classes in the university. The employees raised slogans against the university authorities as well as the director of higher education and education secretary, whom they accused of being "insensitive" on this matter.

During the protest, Dr Nitin Vyas, president of HPUTWA alleged that the education secretary did not sign the salary file, despite the file being on his desk for 10 days. He also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

"Earlier, the HPU used to receive its quarterly grant-in-aid from the Himachal Pradesh government, which is now being provided on a monthly basis. As a result, the university has to approach the state government every month in order to get funds" he said.

"Furthermore, the absence of a registrar in the university has resulted in a backlog of files which is affecting the operations of the university," he added.

The employees protested for about three hours, after which they met pro-vice chancellor Rajender Verma, who assured them of setting up such a system within the next three days so that there is no delay in disbursement of salaries in the future.

