Shimla, Aug 18 (PTI) The final-term exams for undergraduate classes will be held as per schedule, Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Sikander Kumar said on Tuesday, hours after the state High Court cleared decks for it.

On Monday, the university had deferred the exam scheduled for Tuesday amid confusion over an order of the HC, which had on August 14 observed that the university may not proceed with the examination schedule.

The court had issued the order on a petition seeking postponement of the examinations due to the coronavirus threat.

The vice chancellor in a statement on Tuesday evening said the examinations of the BA, BSc and BCom final-year/semester will be held as per schedule from Wednesday as the HC issued directions that the university may continue with the exam schedule.

He said the HC order came on a special petition filed by the university on Tuesday.

After the HC orders, the examinations will continue as per already released date sheet from Wednesday, he added. The HPU VC said the exam which was to be held on Tuesday will be taken on a later date.

The August 18 examination will be held at the end, the exact date of which will be made available soon, he added.

Earlier on Monday evening amid confusion over the August 14 HC order, the university had deferred its undergraduate examination scheduled for August 18.

The university had conducted the undergraduate exams on Monday at 153 centres across the state.

University officials had claimed they were not aware of the HC order and the examination began as per schedule on Monday, but later they decided to postpone the Tuesday examination.

On Monday, state Secretary (Education) Rajeev Sharma asked the HPU vice chancellor to move the HC for a review of its August 14 order.

In a letter to the VC, Sharma said the final-year examinations of undegraduate students in the state were directed to be conducted in view of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, which stated that the final-year undergraduate and post graduate exams be completed by September 30.

"The issue is also pending in the Supreme Court and has been listed for August 18," he said in the letter, adding that the case appeared many times in the apex court but no stay was granted against the guidelines.

"The UG examinations for the final-year students in Himachal Pradesh were scheduled in view of the UGC guidelines and the examination has been conducted successfully on August 17, and a large mobilisation of resources has been involved in the conduct of examination as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the UGC," the letter read.

Asking the HPU VC to file a review petition in the HC, Sharma asserted that abrupt stoppage of examinations would create problems to students who have moved from different places for it.

It may also lead to unnecessary administrative and law and order problems as it will lead to a sense of uncertainty and confusion to the young minds, he added.

The secretary, however, stated the future course of action would depend on the verdict of the HC and the final outcome of the matter pending before the SC.

