Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally stands at 4,174 as of Monday, according to the state health department.

According to the data, the total number of cases includes 1,281 active cases, 2,834 recovered, and 17 deaths.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Attack CRPF Bunker in Nehama Area of Kulgam District, 1 Jawan Injured.

As many as 57,982 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday across the country, taking India's total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)