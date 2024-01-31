Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh received snowfall in the higher mountains on Wednesday, bringing cheer to the tourists and locals.

Many tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall in the hill resort of Kufri.

"We are seeing beautiful snowfall. I am told that this is the first snowfall of 2024. This is like heaven for us. We hope to get more now. It is said that this weather is good for apples and farming." Shreesh, a tourist from Gujarat, told ANI at the Kufri resort.

Those tourists who have experienced the snowfall for the first time are enthralled.

"We have come here with family with the hope of experiencing snowfall, and we are happy that we were able to experience it. This is my first experience in life; people are also very friendly here. We hope this nature will prevail here," said Pushpa, another tourist.

These tourists are advising everyone to have a wonderful experience of snowfall and experience the "heavenly" beauty of nature in the Himalayas.

"This is the first time in my life I have felt and experienced snowfall. It is like heaven for me. I have come here after 21 years. The government is making good efforts for tourism; every state should do it." Santosh, another tourist, said.

The tourists here are rushing to Kufri, as till now the state capital Shimla has not received any snowfall.

"It is very good to be here; we did not get the snowfall this year, and we have been here for the first time. I want to advise everyone to come here to this heaven-like place; everyone should come here and enjoy it.," said Reena, another tourist.

People involved in travel and tourism business units here are hopeful to get more snowfall and have a good business ahead.

"We organise snow-related games here. We have been waiting for snowfall since December, but we have it now. We are expecting more snowfall and hope the tourism business will get a boost. The tourism business is in a bad state here, and we hope this snowfall and more snowfall will provide us with good business and employment," said Rakesh Thakur, a local travel agent.

The farmers and locals here are happy as the fresh snowfall is a white gold for the apple crop.

"This snowfall is good for apple farming, as this snowfall will fulfil the chilling hours needed for the apple crop," said Rakesh Thakur.

Due to the fresh snowfall, as per the data available with the state Disaster Management Authority, 130 roads, including four national highways, have been closed.

During the past 24 hours, the higher mountains of Chamba,Kangra, Kallu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Shimla districts received fresh snowfall.

After the fresh snowfall, the prolonged dry spell ended, bringing cheer to the farmers.

During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius; Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded minus 1.2 degrees Celsius; and Reckong Peo in Kinnaur recorded 0.1.7 degrees Celsius.

Narkanda in Shimla district recorded minus -1.3 degrees Celsius, Manali recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded 0.1 degrees Celsius, Bhunter in Kullu recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius, Solan recorded 4.0 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie recorded 1.0 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius, and Shimla recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. (ANI)

