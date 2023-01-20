Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): To boost tourism, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) decided to offer 40 per cent discounts on its properties for visiting tourists.

As the cold wave condition continues to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours increasing tourist inflow.

The higher reaches in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, fresh snowfall continued to happen in Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts throughout the day.

Director of the tourism department and MD (HPTDC), Amit Kashyap on Friday informed about the steps undertaken by the state for the tourists.

Amit Kashyap said, "The tourism department has given directions to the authorities and is also appealing to the tourists to follow the advisory of the authorities to avoid any inconveniences."

"Despite being a lean tourist season, the department of tourism is expecting a good footfall of tourists in the region," he added.

"Nearly one crore sixty lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh in 2022. A large number of people came to visit the place after the Covid-19 pandemic and the tourism department also gave a major thrust to the advertisement. The next two to three months in the state are lean tourism months but even in the next three months we are expecting a good footfall of tourists," he said while terming the year 2022 "a very good year" for tourism in the state.

"Be it snow or any weather-related warning, the deputy commissioners and India Meteorological Department (IMD) issue advisories in the state. I would request the visitors to follow those advisories," he added.

While talking about the discounts for tourists, he said, "The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is offering 40 per cent discounts on the 55 hotels of HPTDC."

"We have come for snowfall here. It is snowing uphill. We are enjoying the weather and expecting snowfall here in town too. My daughter is also enjoying, it is good to be here," said a tourist from Kalka.

Some tourists seemed keen on extending their trip to experience the fresh snowfall in the region.

"We have come to see snowfall in Shimla. You can see snow up there, I am expecting it here. We had come for one or two days but we plan to extend our programme as more snowfall is forecasted here during the next two-three days." said a tourist Damanpreet from Haryana.

For some tourists, it was their first time witnessing snowfall.

"Snowfall is my first experience. We are just waiting for snowfall. If we get it here we would be happy if not we shall move further till Kufri or wherever we can see more snow," said Bhuvnesh, a tourist from Delhi.

Millions of tourists visit Himachal Pradesh annually.

The winter season is considered a lean season for the tourism industry in the region but the white cover of snow turns out to be white gold for people involved in travel to the region.

Notably, nearly 375 roads have been closed and over 330 electricity supply schemes have been shut in the snow-prone districts of the state. (ANI)

