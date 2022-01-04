Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded as many as 260 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, an official said.

He said this is the highest single-day rise in the hill state in past several weeks.

Also Read | OSSC Admit Card Released For Junior Engineer (Electrical) At ossc.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

With the fresh cases, the overall infection count in the state has now risen to 2,29,413, he added.

The death toll due to Covid remained unchanged at 3,862 as no new fatality was reported due to the virus. The number of active Covid cases rose to 859 from 621 on Monday in the state.

Also Read | Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Being Scolded By Father Over Tuition Fees Money.

Besides, 22 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,24,663, the health official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)