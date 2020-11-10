Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 379, while a record 711 new cases pushed the infection count to 26,198.

Two deaths were reported from Kullu and one each from Kangra, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur and Solan, according to the Health Department data.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

A total of 228 patients recovered from the disease on Monday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 20,603.

Eighteen people have migrated out of the state, the Health Department said.

Also Read | Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

The state currently has 5,192 active COVID-19 cases. PTI DJI PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)