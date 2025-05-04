Shimla (Himachal pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government's focused initiative to address revenue-related grievances of people through the systematic organisation of Revenue Lok Adalats is yielding encouraging results.

Between October 2023 and March 2025, the state successfully disposed of 3,25,926 pending revenue cases, marking a new chapter in responsive governance and citizen-centric service delivery, said an official statement.

A government spokesperson informed us that this remarkable achievement included resolving 2,75,004 mutation cases, 16,258 partition cases, 27,404 demarcation cases, and 7,260 correction cases.

This initiative represents the first concerted and comprehensive campaign in the history of the State aimed at resolving revenue matters through dedicated Lok Adalats held at the grassroots level.

The spokesperson further stated that the Revenue Lok Adalats have significantly eased the burden on common citizens by eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices for solving routine matters. This citizen-friendly approach has been instrumental in restoring efficiency in the delivery of revenue services.

He said, "Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has consistently emphasised the importance of leveraging digital platforms for delivering public services."

In line with this vision, revenue officers have been instructed to increasingly adopt digital tools and workflows to facilitate online access to essential services, aiming to create a governance ecosystem that is transparent, accountable and technologically empowered.

Under the Chief Minister's guidance, the first Revenue Lok Adalat was organised in October 2023. Since then, the initiative has been institutionalised as a regular mechanism for resolving pending revenue cases, strongly emphasising accessibility and timely justice at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels.

He said the Revenue Lok Adalats' overwhelming success reaffirms the Government's resolve to make governance more efficient, participatory, and inclusive. (ANI)

