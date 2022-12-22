Shimla, Dec 22 (PTI) The state Election Commission has resumed the process for revision of electoral rolls of five wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation, where the revision was not done.

There are total 41 wards in SMC and final electoral rolls of 36 wards have already been finalised on August 8, 2022 while the revision of five wards namely Summerhill, Boileauganj, Tutikandi, Nabha and Phagli were stopped following stay granted by the High Court.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla (Urban and Shimla Rural) has been directed to revise the electoral rolls and a programme has been issued for the same, Himachal state Election Commission informed in a press release here on Thursday.

The objections and claims would be entertained by the revising authority from December 26 to January 4, 2023, objections would be decided by January 16, appeal against the decisions of Revising authority can be filed up to January 19, the appeals would be decided by January 28, and the final rolls would be published by January 31, 2023, the release said.

The five year term of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) had ended in June this year but the elections could not be held as the electoral rolls of all 41 wards could not be finalised.

In the last elections to SMC held in June 2017 , the total number of wards was 34 which have been increased to 41 this time.

Normally, the SMC elections preceded the assembly polls but due to litigations the elections have been delayed and likely to be held after March next year.

