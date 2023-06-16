Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) The Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu stretch on national highway 505 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked for vehicular traffic following a landslide on Friday, officials said.

The landslide occurred during the morning hours between Chatru and Dorni nallah in Lahaul subdivision of the district, the state emergency operation centre said.

No loss of life or property was reported, the officials said, adding the restoration work have been started and it could take 10-12 hours to open the road.

