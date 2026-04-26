Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday presented a Rs 5,400 crore urban development roadmap to the Centre and secured a commitment for projects worth Rs 1,100-1,200 crore at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, focused on the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and strategies to strengthen urban infrastructure in hill states.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Admit Card for May 3 Exam Released at neet.nta.nic.in.

During the discussions, Singh sought a central share of Rs 1,350 crore, highlighting Himachal Pradesh's unique geographical challenges, including its 90 per cent mountainous terrain and an annual tourist influx of around 1.45 crore. He also pushed for "hill-specific relaxations," particularly a reduction in the mandatory 50 per cent market funding requirement due to limited commercial viability in such regions.

In a significant outcome, the Union Minister assured that priority projects worth Rs 1,100-1,200 crore would be taken up on submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and granted immediate approval.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Strangulates Sister-in-Law to Death Over Domestic Disputes in West Singhbhum, Arrested.

The proposed projects include decongestion of core areas in Shimla, development of hydraulic parking systems, underground utility ducting, and planned urban townships such as Kangra Aerocity.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at addressing urban infrastructure challenges and accommodating the growing pressure of tourism in the hill state.

Earlier, Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday also criticised the Centre's foreign policy approach, alleging that recent decisions have compromised India's economic autonomy and national sovereignty.

The minister linked foreign policy choices to rising fuel prices and economic strain on citizens, stating that abandoning cheaper oil sources has adversely affected the common man. He termed the situation "economically damaging" and questioned the narrative of self-reliance.

Singh further alleged that the government's "strong leadership" image does not reflect its actions on global platforms, where, he claimed, India has acted as a "junior partner" under pressure from major powers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)