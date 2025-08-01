Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): In view of the forthcoming polls to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh, the State Election Commission has initiated the preparation of updated electoral rolls across the state.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, the Commission has acquired the latest Assembly Constituency-wise electoral database from the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh. This data will be used to prepare fresh draft electoral rolls for PRIs and ULBs through the Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS) application, with the aim of identifying and eliminating dead, duplicate, and transferred voters.

Also Read | Anil Ambani in Trouble: ED Issues Look Out Circular Against ADAG Chairman in INR 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Probe.

A detailed timeline has been laid out to complete key activities, including mapping of polling stations and revenue sections, verification of electors, and convening special Gram Sabha or Municipal House meetings.

The entire process is scheduled to culminate in the release of the draft rolls by September 27, 2025.

Also Read | Indian Embassy in Dublin Issues Advisory Amid Reported Rise in Attacks on Indians in Ireland, Urges Nationals To Stay Vigilant.

The major deadlines are like mapping of Polling Stations by August 14, mapping of Revenue Sections by August 22, verification of Electors by September 8, mapping of Electors to Relevant Wards by September 17, printing of Draft Roll Preview by September 19, special Meetings of Gram Sabha/Municipal House by September 20-26, shift to Draft Stage: September 27.

Officials involved in the electoral roll preparation have already received training on the ERMS software, and further capacity-building initiatives are being carried out to ensure smooth implementation at the grassroots level.

Panchayat Secretaries and ULB officials are mandated to complete training by August 10.

To ensure accuracy, the Commission has directed that no polling station or revenue section be left unmapped. Detailed verification of electors will involve scrutiny of addresses, deaths, and transfers. Lists of unverified or unused electors will be publicly displayed on local notice boards and addressed in special meetings.

The Commission has emphasised that no additions, deletions, or modifications will be permitted after the working stage concludes. The Election Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs have been tasked with certifying the accuracy of draft rolls before finalisation.

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to oversee and coordinate the process, ensuring the timely and error-free completion of this critical electoral task. The Commission has also called for wide publicity of the exercise to increase voter awareness and participation.

For public access and reference, the ERMS user manual and related instructions are available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)