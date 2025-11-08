Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 8 (AMI): The State Women's Commission, Himachal Pradesh, led by Vidya Negi, on Saturday termed the allegations against BJP MLA and former Deputy Speaker Hans Raj as "serious" and urged the Chamba Police to conduct a fair, impartial, and in-depth investigation into the matter.

Negi, who has been heading the Commission for the past four months, told ANI in Shimla that the Commission took suo motu cognisance of the complaint after receiving it first through social media and later as a formal written complaint from a woman who accused the Churah MLA of exploitation, intimidation, and issuing threats to her life.

"It has been four months since I took charge as Chairperson, and during this period, we received this complaint first on social media and later formally. The girl has alleged that BJP MLA Hans Raj exploited her, threatened her, and that she faces a threat to her life. We have taken cognisance of the matter," Negi said.

She added that several women's groups, including one led by Jan Mahila Samiti, had submitted written representations to the Commission, supporting the complainant and seeking a proper investigation.

"Many women submitted written requests demanding a fair probe and justice for the girl. Acting on these, we spoke to the Superintendent of Police, Chamba, and asked for a thorough and unbiased investigation into what actually happened," she said.

Negi further revealed that the matter had reportedly surfaced once before, nearly a year ago, and the Commission had sought details on the action taken at that time. She also said that a video circulating online, in which the girl claimed that both she and her family were facing threats, had been brought to the police's attention.

"We have spoken to the SP and directed that the investigation should determine whether there is any real threat to the girl or her family on the ground. If such a threat exists, the police must ensure full security to them," Negi stressed.

Calling it a "very serious matter," Negi said the Commission's role is to ensure that every woman who approaches them is heard and that her case is pursued fairly.

"If any woman comes to us alleging injustice, our first duty is to raise her voice and ensure proper investigation by the concerned department. The truth or falsehood of the case will be determined by the police," she said.

Referring to the BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan, the Chairperson remarked that such slogans must translate into action on the ground.

"The BJP talks about 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. I am not here to decide who is guilty, but if such slogans are given at the national level, they must be practised sincerely on the ground. Unfortunately, we have seen similar allegations earlier - in Chamba, Solan, and against BJP leaders or their family members," she claimed.

Negi urged central and state authorities to ensure that no bias affects the investigation and that justice is delivered to the complainant.

"This is not about politics; it's about justice. A fair investigation must be carried out without discrimination. Senior leaders at the Centre should also help ensure that women and girls who come forward get justice," she added.

While stating that it was too early to draw conclusions as the allegations were yet to be proven, Negi expressed concern about the broader atmosphere for women in society.

"We cannot say anything concrete right now as the investigation is still ongoing. But the environment being created for women today, especially the younger generation, is not healthy. There is always a risk that powerful people, including elected representatives, might try to influence such investigations," she cautioned.

Negi appealed for restraint and fairness in handling the case.

"Public representatives must remember their moral responsibilities. The investigation should not be influenced in any way. It should be cooperative and transparent so that the truth can come out. We stand firmly with the victim woman, and if she needs our support, we will stand with her at every step," Negi asserted.

This comes after Chamba Police registered a third FIR against BJP MLA Hans Raj, who represents the Churah Assembly constituency. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a woman alleging sexual exploitation, threats, and harassment. The case has added to the troubles of the legislator, who was earlier accused in two separate matters, drawing widespread attention and political controversy in Himachal Pradesh.

The MLA has not responded to the allegations, and attempts to reach him have so far been unsuccessful. (ANI)

