Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is set to build an industrial complex to manufacture medical devices, helped by a central government grant of Rs 100 crore.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the medical devices park will be developed over 265 hectares in Solan's Nalagarh at a cost of around Rs 267 crore and the state will get Rs 100 crore grant for it from the Centre, according to a statement.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

The state is expecting an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore with a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore besides gainful employment for about 10,000 people, Thakur said.

The CM said the park will be first in northern India, giving a boost to the second stage of industrialisation.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government for approving the park in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)