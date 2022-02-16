New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Slamming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his father-son remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi, former union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday sought action against him alleging that he had made derogatory remarks against women.

"Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has filed an FIR against Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. How does a man in a constitutional position believe that he is above the law? How does he think that he can use words that are derogatory to the status of women and humiliate women across the country? If the law is equal for all in this country, Himanta Biswa Sarma should be arrested and brought to Telangana where a case has been filed against him," she said.

She said women Congress leaders will lodge a complaint with Telangana State Women's Commission on February 18 against the BJP leader.

"Let us see if the women commission of Telangana will actually work according to its role and ensure that the dignity of women is restored and people in a powerful constitutional position do not speak in a way that denigrates women," the Congress leader said.

Hyderabad Police has booked Sarma over his alleged derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Following the complaint filed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, a case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Sarma had targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "for asking proof of surgical strike" on terror targets across Line of Control. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and leaders of RLD and Shiv Sena have slammed Sarma for "abusive remarks". (ANI)

