Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Hindi language acts as a bridge between different states of the country while being an effective medium for the expression of thoughts, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

The language has played an important role in increasing the spirit of brotherhood among the countrymen as it is an important link for our national integrity, Gehlot added addressing a state-level Hindi Diwas function organised at Sawai Mansingh Medical College.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Assures Support to Recruitment Drives After Army Cites Lack of Local Assistance.

On this occasion, he honoured Dr Gunjan Garg and Dr Gopal Kabra with the Hindi Seva Award for excellent writing in the field of medicine and released the Golden Jubilee issue of "Bhasha Vishaar".

The chief minister also honoured 393 students who got 100 per cent marks in Hindi subject.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Students Snatch Police Official's Mobile Phone, Beat Up Driver After Argument in Gwalior; 10 Booked, Four Detained.

He said the language plays an important role in connecting people and it a carrier of the country's cultural heritage.

He said it is a matter of pride that Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world.

The chief minister said Hindi has contributed a lot in keeping the country united in the freedom struggle.

He said learning different languages helps in the development of personality.

Gehlot recounted state government schemes, saying free smartphones will be distributed among 1.33 crore women of the state with internet connectivity for three years.

He said various type of social security pensions are being given to one crore people in the state.

Gehlot urged the prime minister that public welfare schemes like Rajasthan should be implemented in the whole country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)