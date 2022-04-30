Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 30 (ANI): On Saturday a protest demonstration was held outside the Shri Kali Devi Temple in Patiala, where two groups had clashed a day ago, after which the administration imposed a curfew in the area and temporarily shut down mobile internet services.

Yograj Sharma, President of the Shiv Sena Hindustan, the group leading the protest told ANI: "The Hindus of Punjab are ready to protest. The Administration should not underestimate us on the basis of the number of people gathered here."

Mobile internet services were temporarily suspended today and on the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann three senior police officials have been transferred.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Rakesh Aggarwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Nanak Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Harpal Singh have been transferred, according to a spokesperson from the chief minister's office.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the district yesterday till 6 am today after clashes broke out near the Kali Devi Temple here on Friday afternoon as members of two groups hurled stones and brandished swords at each other. Police personnel were deployed to bring under control the situation. Two policemen were among those injured.

On Saturday morning the Punjab government temporarily suspended mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 6 pm in the city today.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said one person has been arrested with regard to the clashes.

She said, "FIRs have been lodged and raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace. From 9.30 am to 6 pm today, mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the government. One person has been arrested."

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh told reporters today that the police and administration will share factual information and no misinformation should be believed in the said incident.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe into the clash and said that strict action will be taken against those behind the violence. (ANI)

