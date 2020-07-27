Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) A special police Sub Inspector, posted as a Personal Security Officer for a Hindu outfit leader here, killed himself by using his service pistol on Monday, police said.

The 47-year old SSI, Sekar from the Armed Reserve, shot himself usinghis pistol on the premises of the outfit's office at downtown T Nagar, a police official said.

"We found a suicide note and he seems to have been facing a lot of debts," he said, adding the body has been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for autopsy.

A native of Vellore district, he previously did not show any signs of battling stress, the official told PTI to a question.

He was posted as a PSO for S Vedantham, a former senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and presently helming a state level right wing outfit.

